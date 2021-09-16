President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate must seem like a dream come true for progressives, an example of the federal government using its broad powers to make foolish people do what's good for them.
It is foolish to not get this vaccine. In a review of 600,000 COVID-19 cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the unvaccinated were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die. Skeptics will always find an outlier to make their points, but the weight of statistical evidence is in favor of vaccination.
This is why people should decide to be vaccinated. In some cases, an employer or a large venue like a cruise ship operator could issue a mandate. But the government?
There's a word other than progressive to describe the threat of a $14,000 fine to compel good behavior. It sounds chilling at worst, counterproductive at best when you consider the lawsuits and the way that vaccine resisters will resist even more.
Commentators focus on whether Biden can legally do this. Some say he can, using the same "general duty clause" that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration utilized in drafting temporary rules on asbestos. That order was issued in 1983, a gap in time that points to multiple administrations treading lightly on an expedited rule-making process to ram through policy that impacts nearly every corner of the country.
Not this administration. President Biden sounds like a tired and frustrated parent when he says that his patience is "wearing thin." At least he doesn't say, "because I said so," but maybe that's coming.
The problem here isn't that the administration thinks people should get vaccinated. The problem is what happens next after the line is crossed.
Mandate a third or fourth shot?
And why stop at shots? Vaccine avoidance isn't in your own best interest, but neither is eating a double cheeseburger every day and leading a sedentary life. Should Biden next prohibit the eating of hamburgers from McDonald's and Five Guys? Heart disease kills far more than COVID-19.
You probably can't legislate good behavior, and you certainly can't force it through this quickly and with this little buy-in from elected officials. The only option is to build the case for vaccination and consider the words of economist Friedrich Hayek, who knew a thing or two about encroaching government control.
The only truly progressive movement is a movement of freedom for the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.