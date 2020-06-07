Word on the street is that some of the municipal pools in our area are getting ready to reopen.

This year, summer fun begins later than usual because officials in other cities needed to work out details of operating safely with coronavirus restrictions.

In St. Joseph, the two public pools remain closed for the summer. From the public’s perspective, this gets rolled into all the other closures, postponements and disappointments in the wake of COVID-19, from graduation to haircuts to dining out and movies.

In reality, both Krug Pool and the Aquatic Center faced costly repairs that made a 2020 opening a difficult proposition even without the coronavirus. The city was looking at up to $1 million to fix a wall near an underground pump room at the Aquatic Center, which wasn’t able to fully open in 2019. On the North End, Krug Pool required its own pricey repairs after a vehicle crashed into the women’s locker room last summer, possibly causing the building to shift.

So St. Joseph’s pools remain silent just as the first blast of hot, humid weather hits the area, leaving a void in summer plans. If you don’t believe us, consider the newspaper’s online Ping Poll.

Some readers may take this newspaper’s online poll with a grain of salt, and we’ve always acknowledged it’s food for thought and not a scientific survey. But an online survey last week did find that more respondents said they would miss the city’s pools than Chiefs training camp, which is another likely casualty of COVID-19. Take it for what it’s worth.

In an age of mobile phones and video games, fun at the pool still counts for something in the summer, especially for a city with St. Joseph’s demographics. That’s why we’d like to see a pool reopening become a priority for 2021.

In fact, given the aging nature of the two public pools and plans for a much-needed splash park at Hyde Park, the city would be advised to consider closing Krug Pool to focus efforts and resources at the larger Aquatic Center.

This would raise a legitimate concern about access to pools in certain parts of town, especially for low-income families. Maybe it would be more cost-effective to sink the money into the Aquatic Center and use the rest to rent a few school buses or city buses to give children rides to the one functioning pool.

We’ve always felt the city’s parks department does a good job operating and maintaining what it has, but that become harder to pull off over time, necessitating tough choices.

We learned this year that St. Joseph wasn’t ready to switch to one public high school, but maybe it’s ready to take the plunge in one pool.