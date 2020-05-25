We’ve heard it time and time again. The city of St. Joseph needs to take care of what it has and focus on core issues of infrastructure, safety and public services.

So on the face of it, a $20 million bond issue to fix or replace 10 deteriorating bridges is a modest ask, especially when the city carries zero general obligation debt and the average age of those bridges is 79 years old. Six of the bridges were built before 1930.

These, however, aren’t ideal times to ask for any kind of tax increase, even a modest one. The coronavirus dealt a body blow to the economy, in terms of hard statistics like unemployment but also in regard to consumer confidence, which can be a less tangible measure.

Consider a recent online survey that shows 1 in 10 Americans have lost their jobs amid the pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown. That’s nothing to take lightly.

The bigger issue for the city, because it’s asking for a long-term financial commitment, is that 60% of respondents expect the next five years to be characterized by periods of widespread unemployment and depression. Economists are talking less and less about a “V-shaped” downturn that features an economy springing back to life by the end of the year.

That doesn’t change the merits of the bridge plan before voters on June 2. Indeed, we believe it’s reasonable, necessary and deserving of the public’s support. Advocates note that the owner of a house valued at $150,000 would pay an extra $2.87 in property taxes under this plan.

The bigger issue is whether this plan sells itself or the expected rock-bottom voter turnout next month is enough to carry the day. This bridge campaign, which was on the ballot that was postponed in April, seems to have all the urgency and vigor of Joe Biden in his basement.

The outcome will be interesting to watch. The city historically does well on capital improvement tax proposals every five years. The results on June 2 may tell us if this means St. Joseph voters always support street and bridge projects or whether they prefer paying with a sales tax instead of a property tax.

The St. Joseph School District, which floated a more expensive and ambitious proposal for facility improvements last year, should take note if the city is unable to get this modest plan past voters.

For those who do head to the polls, we would suggest a drive over bridges at Fifth Avenue, Huntoon Road, Sixth Street or the Parkway at King Hill, 22nd Street, Lovers Lane, Gene Field Road, 13th Street and 11th Street.

Are you willing to accept detours or load limits if these long-delayed improvements do not happen? We don’t think so. We think the bridge bonds deserve your support June 2.