As the new leader at the helm of the St. Joseph School District, Dr. Gabe Edgar finds himself in a position that his predecessors would recognize.
Edgar, who officially took over as superintendent on July 1, will deal with declining enrollment, discipline problems, less-than-exemplary student attendance and challenges with staff retention. He also will have to think about the money needed to make a dent in those issues ... or to at least keep the district’s head above water.
Voters on Aug. 2 will have plenty to say about the question of school finances. The district placed a six-year extension of its 61-cent operating levy on the ballot. Approval would generate approximately $6.4 million a year for salaries, the hiring of support staff and capital improvements like sidewalks and a final round of air conditioning at Central High School. Rejection would lead to unspecified budget cuts, a road the district took when the levy lapsed before a five-year extension in 2019.
This is not “extra” money but rather a small-but-important part of the SJSD’s $160 million budget, much of it directed toward ongoing salary expenses that shouldn’t be subject to so much uncertainty. The district could make a credible case for a permanent 61-cent extension or a larger increase with a sunset, but instead, it plays it safe with what can be pitched as a no-tax-increase proposal.
In choosing a temporary levy — this one would require another vote around the time this year’s kindergartners are about to enter the eighth grade — Edgar and the Board of Education display a pragmatism that even the most skeptical district critics should appreciate.
But the issue shouldn’t be framed solely in terms of realpolitik. This money will make a real difference in the classroom.
The district proposes using more than $4.5 million a year to enhance salaries, with a 1.34% increase for non-certified staff and a $500 base pay increase plus a boost based on years of experience for certified staff. (For a five-year teacher, the raise would be about $650). In addition, the district would add up to six to nine support positions a year, a move aimed at reducing class size and addressing some of the classroom discipline issues that have proved demoralizing for many.
There’s also $1 million for what could be seen as the last mile of a long journey to bring air conditioning to the schools, $150,000 for ongoing capital needs and $150,000 to begin making some headway on bringing sidewalks to more schools, with a pilot program envisioned at Pershing and Pickett elementary schools.
It won’t fix all of the problems facing the district, but it’s also not extravagant by any means. This proposal is a modest ask that we support.
