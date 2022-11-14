Missouri law allows police or a judge to send someone to an inpatient psychiatric facility if that person is believed to be at immediate risk of causing self-harm or injury to others.
It’s known as a 96-hour hold. In 2021, there were 617 of them in Buchanan County. That’s actually the lowest number in five years, according to state statistics.
Since 2016, Buchanan County saw 5,178 applications for 96-hour detention for mental health reasons. In that period, the highest number came in 2018, when 830 applications were recorded.
These cases represent both a tragedy on an individual level and also an issue of broader concern for the community. Many of those destined for 96-hour hold have some sort of encounter with police officers who are not trained mental health professionals but become society’s backstop when all else fails.
In the previous five years, how many officers would have been freed up for other investigations, responses or patrols without at least some of these 5,178 cases? For a city that’s forking over more money to law enforcement, it’s a question worth asking.
The 96-hour hold reflects just one measure of mental health in a community. Nearly 2,000 people in Buchanan County received treatment for a mental illness at a certified state provider in the fiscal year 2021, according to state data. However, a News-Press NOW report last week illustrated the shortage of mental health professionals.
From lack of funding to stress on families, it’s a complex problem with no easy solution. But the News-Press NOW report did point out one issue that, if acted on quickly, could help address mental health problems before they reach the boiling point of a 96-hour hold or some other personal crisis.
Missouri restricts the ability of nurse practitioners to diagnose patients and prescribe medications without a supervising physician. If this were lifted, the Family Guidance Center estimates that it could hire enough nurse practitioners to serve anywhere from 750 to 900 patients.
Surrounding states like Kansas and Nebraska don’t have the same limitation because they grant full independent practice authority to nurse practitioners. Missouri does not, although voters did give nurse practitioners the authority, along with doctors, to grant someone a medical marijuana card. (It was tucked in the small print of Amendment 3, which voters passed).
It seems strange to empower nurse practitioners in the area of medical marijuana but to keep restrictions in place when the mental health crisis has grown so acute, especially in rural areas.
In light of the current challenges, Missouri should adopt rules that remove these obstacles so nurse practitioners can become part of the solution to our mental health crisis.
