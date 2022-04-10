During the municipal campaign, a motorist would have noticed a change of scenery when driving from one end of the city to the other.
We’re not talking about older houses west of 22nd Street. Many of the John Josendale campaign signs seemed to be clustered on the east side, with support for Gary Wilkinson more visible in older parts of town.
Granted, this is anecdotal and not scientific. You can find exceptions, but you can also see polling results showing that Josendale, who won the election, received his strongest support in the mayoral race in the section of town that’s more associated with affluence.
Josendale won 60% of the vote in two precincts. Both of them, the Missouri National Guard and Our Lady of Guadalupe, are located on the city’s east side.
Wilkinson polled more than 60% in two precincts located west of 22nd Street: the St. Joseph Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Pony Express Museum. During the campaign, Josendale acknowledged that he received strong backing from the business community but said he wanted to be a mayor for all. He carried the Evolution and Keys precincts on the South Side, which shows that his campaigning there paid off.
Thankfully, St. Joseph isn’t a localized version of the nation as a whole, with its red and blue states and a polarized electorate that tends to loathe the other side. In the race for mayor, both candidates were well-liked and respected by a large portion of the voting public. They enjoyed broad appeal across the city, but it wasn’t always deep.
This is something that shouldn’t be ignored until the next election. Of all the issues that were debated during this campaign, from sewer bills and infrastructure to crime and COVID relief money, unity was not one of them. St. Joseph is a fractionalized community between south, north, Midtown and east. It’s an ill-defined problem, but it can hurt the city in definite ways.
The City Charter Commission seemed to understand this when it proposed new council maps with one more at-large seat. It wasn’t a major change, but hopefully, it leads to a broader and more inclusive view when Josendale and the new council members get down to business.
Rivalry is a good thing and the uniqueness of St. Joseph neighborhoods is something that gives the city its charm, but not if it leads to a lack of cooperation and one part of the city trying to block the other from getting resources or attention. Maybe those who lead the city should think in terms of “we” instead of “them.”
Josendale faces many challenges when he takes the gavel, but perhaps the most difficult will be to live up to the rhetoric and become a mayor for all of St. Joseph.
