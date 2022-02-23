The filing period for state and congressional races opened this week with an air of uncertainty.
It’s the result of self-inflicted wounds, an inability to reach a consensus on new districts before filing started for the August primary. This creates great uncertainty for those running for office and for the electorate.
At least those in our region know that St. Joseph and most of Northwest Missouri will be included in District 6. This sprawling congressional district extends from the Missouri to the Mississippi rivers. The big question is which counties will make up the fringe, including areas that could be considered parts of suburban Kansas City or St. Louis.
In the state Senate district, no such certainty exists. Filing begins with no clear idea whether Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, will continue to represent St. Joseph. The early consensus is he will not because population growth means that Platte County is likely to be severed from Buchanan County in what’s now known as District 34.
So Buchanan County’s senator could come from St. Joseph, or Andrew or DeKalb counties. We don’t know because a citizens’ committee was unable to agree on a map, throwing the responsibility to a six-member judicial committee. Their work isn’t expected to be completed until April after the filing period closes.
Congressional redistricting is the responsibility of the General Assembly, but a conservative bloc won’t allow a vote in the Senate because of objections that the proposed map is not weighed heavily enough in favor of Republicans. This despite the fact that this map, which already passed in the House, is expected to result in a 6-2 advantage for Republicans. Even Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, took to KFEQ radio to support the House map.
So far the only success story has come from the redistricting commission that agreed on a new map for the 163-seat Missouri House of Representatives. Local voters will notice that Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, no longer lives in a district that extends into the city of St. Joseph. The new map still gives St. Joseph three representatives in the House.
But there’s a reason Meat Loaf didn’t have a song called “One Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” On the state level, this year’s election season kicks off with too much confusion because the governor didn’t call a special session on redistricting last year and neither elected officials nor appointed citizens seemed capable of finding consensus on state Senate or congressional maps.
The result is chaos, delay and the prospect of judges drawing maps. That doesn’t seem much different from the appointed state demographer that so many people wanted to avoid for this purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.