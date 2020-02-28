One of the joys of working in a newsroom is dealing with different characters who come into the office.

It’s a little less common these days, because of modern security concerns and the tendency of people to connect via social media. But a real person still shows up from time to time.

One person who used to visit was Bobby Cummings. It’s been years since Cummings, who died recently at the age of 69, was seen walking through the newsroom, smiling and talking politics. Long-timers noted his passing when his obituary appeared in the newspaper.

On occasion, we publish tribute editorials on different people who make a significant impact in politics, business or some other field. Cummings, a lifelong resident of St. Joseph, was known for his passion for Republican politics and involvement at the local and committee level.

He also lived his life with cerebral palsy. We omitted this fact for a few paragraphs because in this case it proved to be a limitation that wasn’t limiting.

Cerebral palsy is a type of brain lesion that forms during fetal development. It can affect movement and communication but not intellectual functioning.

The cruel reality is that, in terms of physical gifts, some people win life’s lottery and some don’t. Cummings did not. But he made up for that with a personality that sparkled and an outlook that remained positive.

Online tributes included Central High School friends who said “he brought laughter and joy to us all” and a steak restaurant employee who noted how he was always happy and smiling. Others noted with pleasure that he is finally able to walk and run now.

In a week when thousands packed the Staples Center for a memorial to Kobe Bryant, it’s worth remembering that newspapers like ours are filled with the obituaries of neighbors, friends and loved ones whose deaths are equally mourned. They just didn’t live a life of celebrity.

It’s also noteworthy that Cummings’ passing came the same week as the 34th annual Heart of America Chili Challenge, a fundraiser that benefits UCP of Northwest Missouri. This year’s Chili Challenge, set for Sunday at the Civic Arena, provides a reminder that others in our community lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, despite disabilities. They are often able to live with a degree of independence because of assistance from agencies like UCP.

Teresa Gagliano, UCP’s executive director, said Cummings was a member of the agency’s board and a judge at the Chili Challenge. “He was a very memorable guy,” she said.

We remember Cummings, not because he changed the world but because he never seemed to complain, despite very good reasons to do so. In a world filled with gripers and whiners, that’s a remarkable feat.