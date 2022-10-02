School officials don’t like to think in terms of competition.
Who can blame them? Educating each child shouldn’t be viewed in cutthroat terms. It’s a long-distance race, not a sprint, and one student’s success doesn’t have to come at the expense of another’s.
But elements of competition can creep into the decision-making of parents who are deciding where to send their children for an education, and not just with charter schools in bigger cities or with private schools.
Some of the biggest competitors are neighboring public school districts. It’s well-known that more than a few people who work in St. Joseph choose to live in the northern reaches of Kansas City or in Liberty, where the high school facilities resemble a small college.
At times, parents will cast a wandering eye at closer neighboring districts, in the case of St. Joseph places like Mid-Buchanan or Savannah. Last year, this news organization reported that the number of tuition-paying students at Mid-Buchanan tripled from the year prior. Those are the ones who really wanted to make the move.
All of those schools face challenges with enrollment, especially given population trends in St. Joseph and surrounding rural areas. But it will be interesting to look at this year’s enrollment data. St. Joseph, Savannah and Mid-Buchanan all showed declines from 2018-19 to 2020-21, but those were numbers impacted by the pandemic’s dire effects.
During the most recent regular session of the Missouri General Assembly, a proposal to allow a form of open enrollment among districts drew heated opposition from some public school officials, including those in St. Joseph, and drew sharp differences of opinion among legislative colleagues who are often more aligned on policy.
It’s little surprise that the bill, after passing the House, died on the vine in the Senate. Perhaps it was bad public policy, but it also acknowledged the reality that the quality of public schools is critically important and some parents will vote with their feet if they don’t like what they see.
We’re not saying they’re right or wrong, only that sometimes people will do what people will need to do. In St. Joseph, amid ongoing discussions about various aspects of improving public schools, the elephant in the room should be the knowledge that failure to upgrade schools — that includes academics and climate but also facilities — means that we can become like a magnet that repels rather than attracts.
People will continue to be pushed away, proving that if parents are in a competitive mood then our schools and district patrons may as well get in the game.
