There were two ways to look at the half-cent sales tax for police salaries in St. Joseph.
One was as a do-over, a chance to fix the shortcomings of a half-cent tax from 2013 that didn’t deliver on the promises to voters. Good luck with that campaign message.
The alternative sales pitch was that the latest half-cent tax was a necessary response to a crisis facing the St. Joseph Police Department. In this version, the causes of the SJPD staffing shortfalls were external in nature — from a tight job market to a hostile national environment toward police.
Whatever your views, it’s clear that the citizens’ committee and the local police ran a good campaign and were wise to focus on fixing a problem rather than dwelling on what happened in the past.
After this election, it will be important for the police and the St. Joseph community to be honest with each another. The public will have to understand that these staffing problems can’t be solved overnight and the city can’t just pluck law enforcement candidates off the streets. The applicant pool is relatively small, which is part of the problem.
Those in the SJPD will have to understand that the public distinguishes between the police — who command tremendous respect in St. Joseph — and policing. In the latter, the public will want to see some changes down the road on tangible matters, like speed enforcement, response time and the ability to make a report more often with a live officer instead of a computer.
For City Hall, it will be important to strike a balance between building in pay progression for officers and not letting it take over a larger and larger share of the budget, crowding out other funding needs. In the past, the city has been too willing to kick the can and say, ‘We’ll take care of you later.’ This tax was an effort to change that, but over the long haul, it’s still important to leave final budgeting at the discretion of the council rather than a salary matrix.
Sales tax issues are more or less an up-or-down, yea-or-nay phenomenon. There’s no need for a supermajority, as in bond issues. Unlike an individual running for office, there’s no need to claim a mandate from a landslide victory. With a sales tax, it only matters that you get over the 50% hurdle. Just win, baby, as Al Davis used to say.
In 2013, a half-cent public safety tax passed with 55% voter support. The margin might reflect low turnout for an election in an odd-numbered year (only about 7,000 people voted) as well an electorate that wasn’t feeling quite as insecure in terms of crime and public safety.
That sense of security has eroded in the last nine years, at least in the public’s mind. Concern about crime was a driving force in Tuesday’s outcome.
