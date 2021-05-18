In the era of modern monetary theory, it might seem that an unlimited supply of cash is available to throw at problems large and small.

Some in Washington seem eager to give it a try. In reality, however, there’s always going to be an infinite need and finite resources, even when the U.S. Treasury is involved.

That means choices have to be made, and they’re best made in a transparent manner. This should be the guiding principle as the city of St. Joseph begins the hard work of distributing $39 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The first installment, about $19.5 million, is expected to arrive in the coming days and eventually make its way to households, small businesses, nonprofits or tourism-related entities that suffered economic harm. Broadly speaking, this is what a pandemic-beleaguered public envisioned when Congress debated and then passed COVID relief bills.

There are other potential uses for this money based on federal guidelines that could fill a phone book. St. Joseph is authorized to use COVID relief funds for “premium pay” to essential workers, to recoup lost revenue and to make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Here, some caution is merited, especially regarding pay, because the use of this one-time funding source for salary purposes will create an expectation locked into future budgets. Doing so in a less-than-open manner could create a sense of distrust in a government entity suddenly flush with federal funds.

Fortunately, the city of St. Joseph doesn’t have to look far to find an excellent example of how to handle this kind of allocation. The city does so on a regular basis with special funds for riverfront gaming revenue and Community Development Block Grants.

Gaming revenue tends to go to one-time, fixed expenses rather than recurring costs, a safeguard that protects the city’s general fund in years when the casino is flooded or closed due to a pandemic.

Every year, the city fields requests from numerous agencies and nonprofits for a limited allocation of CDBG funds. Those who make these decisions can’t please everyone, but the open and public process manages to limit the sense of grievance. This builds confidence that this money is going toward its best use.

COVID-19 relief, always intended an emergency measure, calls for a similar level of openness and thorough deliberation. Some have voiced support for leaving it up to city staff, rather than appointing a committee, but this could give an impression of decisions being made behind closed doors.

The city needs to only look at its own track record for an example of how best to proceed.