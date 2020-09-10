Imagine if, in the fall of 1942, a sizable number of Americans agreed that nine months was long enough.

Yes, that Japanese attack was a dastardly deed, but these ration cards and shortages are a hassle. In fact, they infringe on my freedoms. We sent a strong message at Midway, so it’s time to bring the men home. FDR kind of sounds like a socialist, anyway.

Or what if, 15 years after V-J Day, Americans simply grew tired of global leadership? The Europeans are ungrateful, so let them pay for their own security or learn Russian. America has bigger problems within its borders. If the world falls apart, we have TV now, and that will entertain us.

It would be a different world, one that thankfully only exists in the minds of screenwriters and dystopian novelists. On the homefront and the battlefield, Americans saw World War II to the bitter end. Both Democratic and Republican administrations presided over a decades-long postwar order that built security, democracy and prosperity across the globe. History will show that this American Century reached its apex in 1989.

Twelve years later came the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, in addition to the foiled hijacking attempt that brought death to more innocents in Pennsylvania. For a time, Americans rallied, much like they did after Pearl Harbor.

Today’s challenge, in addition to terrorism, is the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of nearly 190,000 in the United States. Some will recoil at this comparison, and surely the coronavirus, despite the death toll, is not in the same league as a global war against fascism or terrorism. Every generation has its challenges, and those of us of today can be thankful that ours pales in comparison.

But all three threats — World War II, al-Qaeda and the coronavirus — do require some degree of unity and common purpose. On this day when we recall destructive attacks on American soil, let’s also remember how the days that followed 9/11 brought out the best in so many people, not just presidents, firefighters and the military, but everyday citizens.

Today will be a day for ceremonies, recollections and a somber reading of names. It’s certainly appropriate, but there’s something more that makes 9/11 a day that really matters 19 years later.

Think back to that time when the rubble at Ground Zero still smoldered. It was possible to think of ourselves, and others, without the disclaimers or red or blue, rural or urban, real American or whatever the opposite of that would be.

Americans put aside differences in 1941 and in 2001 when faced with a threat. We can do it again.