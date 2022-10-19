This year, those who live and farm along the Missouri River shouldn’t have to worry about major flooding. With the river level at 5.84 feet in St. Joseph, nearly 12 feet below minor flood stage, there’s little chance of a catastrophic levee breach in the near term.
The big concern comes with a sense of complacency. The Missouri River reached a record-high crest of 32.07 feet in 2019, a year marked by inundated fields, swamped towns and highways that were barricaded for months. It seems so long ago, but it really isn’t.
Flood control should remain a priority along the Missouri River, even in years when rain is scarce and the snowpack is thin. History shows that when the water comes you’re going to want to make sure that the levees can handle it.
That’s why it was great news to see another significant milestone in the ongoing effort to raise and strengthen the levees protecting St. Joseph, Elwood, Kansas, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Last month, the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $14.7 million contract to raise Missouri River Levee System unit R471-460, located north of U.S. Highway 36. This is the largest contract awarded on this particular stretch of the levee, according to the corps.
H.B. Construction, of Platte City, plans to complete the levee work by the summer of 2024. It begins just as M Con of Wathena is finishing up construction of the R471-460 levee upgrades south of Highway 36. These are not just the emergency repairs that were made after the 2019 flood to fix the breaches and levee failures that caused massive flooding north and south of St. Joseph. (There were at least 47 levee breaches between Omaha, Nebraska and Atchison County, Missouri, in 2019.)
These are improvements that will add an additional 18 inches to 3 feet of protection for St. Joseph, Rosecrans Memorial Airport and the South Side industrial areas. For St. Joseph, it’s been a long time coming.
Talk of levee upgrades began following the flood of 1993, but things seemed to languish until major floods in 2011 and 2019 made it clear that this kind of devastation would not be a 500-year event. In the end, levee work in this area represents a triumph of cooperation between the federal government, which covers 65% of the total cost, along with the city, the county and various levee districts.
Buchanan County voters made their intentions known with 77% approval of a quarter-cent tax to help pay for levee improvements. That tax has since expired after local government put forth its necessary funds for upgrades that will hopefully keep riverfront property dry the next time the Muddy Mo wants to run wild.
