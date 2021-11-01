If a picture is worth a thousand words, one that appeared in last week’s St. Joseph News-Press got the message across loud and clear.
The image shows two Spring Garden Middle School students walking home in the afternoon. A vehicle, with its headlights on during a rainy day, moves toward them. The students are walking in the street, against the flow of traffic, because there are no sidewalks.
Some of the thousands of words that could describe this scene would include “unacceptable” and “all too often.” St. Joseph lacks adequate sidewalk access near too many of its schools. It’s a problem that has festered for years, especially for schools located on more heavily trafficked routes like 22nd Street, Blackwell Road and Pickett Road.
In some locations, it’s common to see adequate sidewalks on school grounds but nothing for those students who have to venture into private property or along the public right of way. That means it’s a problem that falls into the laps of not just the schools, but the city and property owners.
The city took some steps to correct the problem with $486,000 for new sidewalks on 22nd Street from Gooding Avenue to Mansfield Road. That project, in the fiscal year 2023, will provide pedestrian access for students at Spring Garden.
But with so many schools, it sometimes seems like it’s difficult to make a dent in this problem. Maybe there’s little appetite to address the issue until the school district can gain support for a long-term vision that gives a clear picture of the future of all its school buildings.
They say it’s all about money, but it’s also about priorities.
Today, the federal government has made unprecedented amounts of money available to schools and municipalities for COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus. The St. Joseph School District is using a large portion of relief funds to bring much-needed air conditioning and ventilation improvements to all of its school buildings.
For the city, a citizens group and the council held numerous meetings to determine the best uses for around $19 million in relief funds. There were several worthy projects to receive funding, including a children’s discovery center, enhanced technical education, improvements to the Civic Arena and services for the homeless and those with substance abuse. The city made sure to add sewer rate relief and raises for municipal employees.
As far as we know, sidewalks for students were never mentioned. The city deserves credit for addressing Spring Garden-area sidewalks in a past Capital Improvements Program, but failure to tap into COVID-19 relief dollars for other neighborhoods could be seen as a missed opportunity.
