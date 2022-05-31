Gasoline prices in St. Joseph effectively hit $4 a gallon a few weeks ago when regular unleaded was selling for $3.99 and nine-tenths.
It almost seemed like oil companies and gas stations were playing psychological games with us. We all know how rounding up works, but the sign was enough to make you feel like we were still holding off California-level prices.
Not anymore. Gasoline at many St. Joseph stations sat at $4.09 a gallon heading into Memorial Day, a new record just in time for the start of the summer driving season if there is going to be such a thing this year. If your vehicle has a 20-gallon fuel tank — which is low for a lot of bigger model trucks or SUVs — then you paid $80 to fill up before heading to the lake, the campsite or grandmother’s house for the holiday.
That’s $80 that doesn’t go to the local restaurant, retailer or the church offering basket. It becomes a hidden tax for those who have to fork it over to put fuel in the car for essential outings and also for the surcharges that are starting to get added to so many of the products and services we buy. It is a tax that hits lower-income earners the most.
The degree to which President Biden is to blame for gas prices has become a partisan issue. In truth, the president controls few levers to impact fuel prices in the short term, other than releasing strategic petroleum reserves or lowering the federal gas tax.
Biden authorized a record draw from the petroleum reserves, but that didn’t stop gasoline prices from reaching record territory, at least in nominal terms, for Memorial Day. He could reduce the federal gas tax, but at the cost of long-term harm to investment in highway infrastructure.
For Biden, the problem has been one of messaging. He campaigned on a promise to halt federal drilling auctions and then revoked the Keystone XL permit upon taking office. While doing little to impact immediate supply, both his actions and his words sent a strong signal to producers that they would encounter plenty of friction from this White House.
So now Biden needs producers and drillers to step it up, but they’re cautious after prices bottomed out during the pandemic and leery of the president’s mixed messages on energy. The president could use an assist from the Saudis, but the Wall Street Journal reports that they don’t trust him after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. He would love it if people drove less or went electric, but Americans have been cooped up for two years. For many, an electric vehicle is still a niche product or a luxury.
All in all, it sounds like a long, difficult summer if you plan on hitting the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.