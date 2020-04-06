We’re still getting the hang of the new world of social distancing. We’re dealing with the disruptions to everyday life and worried about what comes next.

At the very least, we’re all bored out of our minds.

So a trip to the grocery store becomes a family event, something to break up the monotony and allow everyone a chance to get out of the house. But a little togetherness can cause unintended consequences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, some stores and community leaders are expressing alarm at the tendency of families or large groups to turn a shopping trip into a joint outing. This kind of togetherness is understandable, but it increases the risk of spreading the coronavirus to more and more people. Observers have noticed families with small children shopping at local grocery stores and big box stores.

In response, Menards banned customers under the age of 16 at all of its stores. Walmart posted a “Stay Home” appeal on its social media platforms and later announced limits on how many customers would be allowed at any one time. Hy-Vee is looking at one-way aisles to keep customers from getting too close.

It’s unusual to urge some customers to stay away, but stores do it for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, they are looking out for the safety of shoppers and of their own employees. The fewer people, the less chance of spreading the virus.

But there’s another element just below the surface. These stores are eager to do anything to avoid further restrictions and stay in business.

First it was a 50-person limit, then a 10-person limit and now a shelter-in-place order in all of Missouri, with nonessential businesses required to close. Those stores that do remain open have a legitimate fear of further restrictions without a little more common sense from the public.

That means customers should adopt more of a lone wolf approach when shopping for food or other items. Leave browsing for the Internet.

In a Facebook post, Savannah City Administrator Bruce Lundy suggested an in-and-out mentality when shopping for essentials.

“These businesses are open because they are essential and we all need them to be open,” he said on the city’s Facebook page. “We need to shop like essential shoppers. No nonsense — get what you must have and get out.”

The city of St. Joseph also has an advisory that urges shoppers to “avoid unnecessary browsing.”

This is good advice that deserves consideration. Social distancing is important, but not every requirement needs to be ordered from the government, if people follow simple logic and make small sacrifices.

As hard as it is to admit, a family outing to the store is something else to give up.