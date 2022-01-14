When contemplating outside management for the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater, members of the city council should repeat the following phrase to themselves.
Remember ASM Global. Remember ASM Global.
Do you remember ASM Global? This was the international outfit that swung into town and pitched the concept that Krug Park was an untapped jewel capable of bringing in crowds of more than 30,000 to see acts like Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift.
The city taxpayers just needed to fork over $52 million to get the ball rolling. Hey, it takes money to make money.
We all know where this ended. After approving feasibility and economic impact studies, the city was $50,000 or so poorer but much wiser about the long-term potential of Krug Park. It turns out the local jewel needs some polishing, but it’s best suited for small shows instead of competing with Kansas City for big-name acts.
This might be a little harsh on ASM, a successful global company. But it is worth noting that a promoter’s job is to promote, and an events management company is going to throw out a few big names just to get everyone excited. If you’re the one writing the checks — and the city council finds itself in this position — then it’s best to remain a little more grounded.
The city should consider outside management for the Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater. Increased utilization benefits Downtown businesses, the city’s tax base and the economy at large. It allows the city to recoup an investment in two facilities that have consumed considerable public funds over the years.
It’s just that city officials should be wary of big promises and the “you-don’t-want-St. Joseph-to-miss-out-again” sales tactic. Before pulling the trigger, it would be advisable to solicit bids, watch for conflicts of interest and draw up a contract that minimizes risk to the city if these facilities aren’t full 52 weekends a year.
Chuck Kempf, the parks director, has said he wants to make sure city employees aren’t left in the cold if outside management is tapped for these facilities. That shows he’s a good boss.
The city council will have to make sure taxpayers are given equal consideration. That would show that these elected officials are good stewards of public funds.
