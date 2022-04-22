Missouri voters could face an important decision in an upcoming election.
Should they overturn the Medicaid expansion that voters previously supported? Or should they authorize legislators to make difficult decisions in turbulent budget years?
It’s all in how you phrase the question.
Opponents will present House Joint Resolution 117 as an affront to the will of voters if the measure clears the General Assembly. Missourians should see through this level of disingenuousness.
This proposal is not a “Medicaid do-over.” It is merely a software patch that fixes a flaw built into the state’s Medicaid expansion program, otherwise known as Amendment 2 in the August 2020 election.
That might be a little disingenuous on our part. Most software bugs are inadvertent oversights. There was nothing inadvertent about Medicaid expansion. The out-of-state backers of Amendment 2 knew that voters would be more likely to expand Medicaid to working-age adults, even those without children, if they didn’t have to worry about paying for it.
There was no funding mechanism attached, making Medicaid expansion the General Assembly’s problem. There’s nothing wrong with that, except supporters of expansion don’t want it to be the Legislature’s problem. They want Medicaid, which is already consuming a larger and larger chunk of state spending, to be placed on budgetary autopilot.
That might not be a problem right now when the state is flush with federal cash and COVID relief funds. But if you can’t see the train wreck down the road then you’ve never managed household finances — let alone more than $40 million in spending that makes up the state budget.
What HJR 117 does is give elected officials, those who are charged with balancing the budget, a certain amount of discretion on whether to include money to cover the 100,000 or so able-bodied adults who qualify for expanded Medicaid. This is how the legislative process is supposed to work, with elected officials making budget decisions — sometimes difficult decisions — based on the availability of funding.
Otherwise, if federal money dries up or state revenue takes a nosedive, the state may have to choose Medicaid expansion, which costs about $2.5 billion a year, over funding for education, public safety, mental health or other priorities.
Another group that could benefit from additional legislative discretion is the core Medicaid population of women and children. They should be the first in the lifeboat, so to speak, if the state budget hits an iceberg.
Unfortunately, it’s smooth sailing right now so no one wants to think about that.
