The BBC’s obituary of Shere Hite mentions that the sex researcher and author was born “in the conservative heartland U.S. state of Missouri.”

That would be St. Joseph, to be precise. Shirley Gregory, as she was known when she was born in 1942, was very likely the only St. Joseph native to sell 50 million books, challenge male assumptions about women’s sexuality, pose topless in Playboy, get vilified as hateful in the same magazine, become a hero of the feminist movement and leave the United States amid death threats and backlash.

It sounds at least as interesting as the guy who invented the saltine cracker.

Shere Hite, who died Sept. 9 near London, left St. Joseph in her teens and made a name for herself with the 1976 publication of The Hite Report: A National Study of Female Sexuality.

The book, based on up to 3,500 interviews and questionnaires, outlined the pleasures and frustrations of the sexual lives of women. Feminist commentators called it groundbreaking and hailed The Hite Report as the beginning of the real sexual revolution for women.

It also drew tremendous backlash for depicting the sexual lives of women, particularly married women, in bleak and unfulfilling terms. Playboy called it “The Hate Report.”

Agree or disagree, Hite was utterly unapologetic, the kind of person who never seemed to back down. As a student at Columbia University, she appeared in a print advertisement for typewriters to help pay for her tuition. When the final version showed her image with the tagline: “The typewriter that’s so smart, she doesn’t have to be,” she joined protests against the sexist message.

Other researchers questioned her methods and suggested that she drew too heavily on subjects who were unsatisfied with their sex lives, rather than a more mixed sampling. She told the Guardian newspaper, “Freud only interviewed three Viennese women.”

In 1995, Hite renounced her U.S. citizenship and moved first to Germany and then to Britain, where she died. In her online obituary, commentators called her a “pioneer,” “trailblazer” and “revolutionary.”

Closer to home, she’s one of those figures who spent a relatively brief tenure in St. Joseph before moving on and making a name for herself in the wider world. Perhaps she long forgot about St. Joseph. Perhaps the feeling was mutual.

But remember, not everyone who dies will be talked about and debated for years to come. With Hite, that’s likely to be the case. Her legacy is a lifetime of work that sought to ask uncomfortable questions, push boundaries and upend assumptions of what was previously a taboo topic confined to the bedroom.