If adversity builds character, then this year’s graduating high school seniors can claim enough to fill an entire school auditorium.

Last year’s seniors, the class of 2020, faced their share of hard times after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the rhythms and routines of the academic year into turmoil. They endured abrupt changes, but this year’s seniors cornered the market on the slow burn of frustration. A long-awaited return to normal wasn’t quite so normal at times, with temperature checks, masks and hallways that lacked the normal, crowded buzz.

Most of all, these seniors were forced to adjust to the on-again, off-again disruption of classroom learning, switching to remote instruction or the other way around. Their final year of high school, at times, must have resembled a fly buzzing around your head at the beach. It’s not the end of the world, but when will it stop?

It stops this weekend when hundreds of graduating seniors receive diplomas at St. Joseph’s three public high schools. Others with similar experiences graduated earlier this month from public and private schools throughout the region.

Things like test scores and grade point average matter, and time will tell whether remote learning and other pandemic-related adjustments contribute to increased dropout rates or lower academic performance, not just here but everywhere. Right now, the evidence is only anecdotal on the national level.

But plenty made it through to grab a diploma. For them, it should bring a sense of pride in the resiliency required to get to this day.

There’s a danger in saying so-and-so had it worse back in their day. We field our share of comments from the uphill-in-the-snow crowd and those who sat in swampy classrooms with no air conditioning. OK, fair point.

But the class of 2021 faced its share of adversity, and the fact that these students are here this weekend says much about their tenacity and perseverance. St. Joseph would be well served if more than a few stuck around to eventually start their professional lives in this city.