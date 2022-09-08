Even at a time of high political tension, the No Surprises Act sailed through Congress with bipartisan support.
The measure was attached to an omnibus appropriations bill in late 2020 when politicians still were fighting over who won the presidential election. It gained 60 votes in the Senate and more than 350 on two occasions in the House.
Who wouldn’t be against the goal of eliminating surprise medical bills? Broadly speaking, not many people.
But the devil is in the details, as St. Joseph learned Wednesday with the disappointing announcement that LifeNet emergency helicopter services will no longer operate out of St. Joseph.
The parent company of LifeNet, Air Methods Corp. of Denver, blames rising inflation, inadequate Medicare reimbursement and the No Surprises Act for making medical helicopter transport financially unviable. Of the three, it was No Surprises that appeared to tip the scales.
As the name suggests, the law was designed to stop the surprise medical bills that many Americans experienced long after an emergency or procedure. A key provision prohibits doctors, hospitals and other covered providers from billing patients more than the in-network cost-sharing amount, which is often cheaper.
The air transport business was a big generator of unpleasant surprises, with some reports of patients being stuck with bills in the six figures long after the helicopter ride. But medical helicopter providers worried that the law would prevent them from recovering the cost of service, which is substantial after accounting for fuel, equipment, medical staff, pilots and landing fees.
Helicopter companies sued, saying they were likely to suffer financial harm and that the business model could become unviable. A few weeks after the final rule was published, Air Methods pulled the plug on St. Joseph and 18 other locations.
The finger-pointing will likely commence, but the corporation isn’t guilty of greed as much as extremely poor communication with the communities it serves. It’s tough to find a political villain for legislation enacted during the presidency of Donald Trump and implemented by the administration of Joe Biden.
The real culprit might be the tendency to want something for nothing and to believe that costs can be made to disappear when really it’s just a shell game. You can say the out-of-network patient doesn’t pay, but then the cost is transferred somewhere, in this case to the corporation and its ownership, which wasn’t willing to absorb it.
That means your ambulance might come from farther away. The question becomes, how much are you willing to pay?
The answer probably depends on whether you need a helicopter ride to the hospital right about now.
