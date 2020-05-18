Another year, another failure to pass prescription drug monitoring in the state of Missouri.

It’s a familiar pattern. In January, lawmakers give lip service to ending Missouri’s ignominious status as the only state lacking a comprehensive system of flagging doctor shopping and other tactics that fuel abuse of prescription opioids. This year, of course, the coronavirus led to a truncated session that reduced the chances of moving PDMP across the finish line.

Other bills that faded in the waning days of the session included measure to tax Internet sales, block a private wind-transmission project in northern Missouri and allow sports gaming.

None of this comes as a surprise. Like PDMP, Missouri remains a stubborn holdout on taxing e-commerce, while lawmakers have talked a good game on stopping Grain Belt Express. Regarding sports betting, no one is watching games on television right now, so another try in 2021 is no big loss.

Does this mean the 2020 session was a failure? Beware of assigning that kind of sweeping definition, especially during a session as unusual as this one. Lawmakers, including two from Northwest Missouri, can point to some success.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, got two important bills to the governor’s desk. One exempts federal coronavirus stimulus checks from state income tax, while the other stiffens penalties for armed carjackings, armed criminal action and involvement in criminal gangs.

As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, played a central role in the biggest story in the session. The state cut $700 million in planned spending from its previous budget projections in response to a sharp drop in state revenue because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Hegeman also advanced a measure on the final day of the session that deserves the governor’s signature. It would allow mail-in absentee voting for registered voters who are at risk of COVID-19. This includes anyone who is 65 or older, living in a nursing home or diagnosed with heart problems, asthma or chronic lung disease.

It would only be allowed for the August and November elections. All others could vote by mail, but the ballot would require a notary signature.

This seems to be a reasonable initial step as Missouri balances fear of fraud with the advantage of using new forms of voting to allow elections to proceed during a pandemic. Limited mail-in voting deserves a look, especially as both red and blue states utilize similar methods.

It’s possible to view the legislature’s late push for mail-in voting as a touchdown scored in the waning seconds of a football game that’s already been decided. Maybe it doesn’t change the outcome, but it makes the final tally look a little better.