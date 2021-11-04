In Graham Greene’s novel “The Quiet American,” an idealistic intelligence operative named Alden Pyle arrives in Vietnam and initiates a series of covert activities that result in disaster.
Another character in the novel remarks on the bumbling but high-minded American: “I never knew a man who had better motives for all the trouble he caused.”
President Joe Biden bears a certain resemblance to Alden Pyle, and not because of the similarities between the chaotic U.S. exits from Vietnam and Afghanistan. The president, in pushing a sweeping vaccine-or-test mandate that would cover 84 million Americans, turns a laudable health goal into a messy debate on federal overreach and personal choice. As a result, vaccine resistance will harden, and employers, already struggling to find workers, will see even more vacancies.
Greene, one of the 20th century’s greatest writers, was not known for happy endings.
Anyone who thought that the proposed mandate reflected some sort of idle threat would have been disappointed on Thursday. The federal government announced details of the requirement that takes effect on Jan. 4 for companies with more than 100 employees. By the way, the government defines small businesses as those with 500 or fewer employees.
Under rules enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, companies must have a mandatory vaccine policy for employees in place by Jan. 4 or face a fine of up to $13,653 per individual. Otherwise, unvaccinated employees will undergo weekly COVID-19 tests and a requirement to wear masks. There is no testing option for health care workers.
Adding insult to injury, an unnamed government official (there are lots of those) told thehill.com that “the OSHA rule coming out is not a mandate for a vaccine.” This is only true if you define a mandate as physically holding someone down and putting a needle in the shoulder. At least the government is more subtle than that, sort of like the head nurse in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
So what’s next, other than mass testing or firings? Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt promises a lawsuit. Good for him.
In Livingston County, Sheriff Steve Cox, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, said he won’t require his employees to do so, even if it means a loss of federal funds.
“Just because I wanted the vaccine does not permit me to judge anyone who does or does not want the vaccine,” he said in an open letter to Biden. “Viewing the totality of the circumstances, loyalty to my oath and duty to protect and support the Constitution of the United States and state of Missouri and my duty to intervene; I cannot and will not ever mandate any employee of this office to take the COVID vaccine or face disciplinary action.”
Good for him, too.
