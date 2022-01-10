They didn’t film “Escape from New York” in St. Joseph. That 1981 movie, which featured a dystopian and crime-ridden urban landscape, was shot at various locations around St. Louis.
Good luck explaining that in your tourism brochures.
St. Joseph received more favorable treatment from Hollywood. “Paper Moon,” a charming father and maybe daughter drama, was set in the Great Depression and shot on location here in St. Joseph.
Nearly 50 years later, a viewer will notice Downtown streets and alleys as well as local landmarks like the Missouri Valley Trust Co. building. You can stand in front of it today, just like Ryan O’Neal in the 1973 film, but the three-story St. Charles Hotel at Fifth and Charles streets has been torn down.
Last week’s death of Peter Bogdanovich, the director of “Paper Moon,” may have rekindled fond memories of St. Joseph’s involvement with this major motion picture. At the time, the city must have appealed to the director as a kind of Depression-era jewel trapped in amber, not exactly an image of modernity but not a city that has fallen into disrepair, either.
Half a century later, it’s worth speculating what kind of movie would get made in St. Joseph. The 2007 film “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” was shot in Canada. The visuals give a bleak and harsh beauty that’s typical of the High Plains, but it looks nothing like the city where the famous outlaw was actually killed.
Maybe someone is planning a documentary about vacant Kmart buildings, but short of that St. Joseph’s claim to fame continues to be the beauty of its historic architecture, something that first-time visitors often remark upon. But like a person who was around in 1973, some aspects of St. Joseph are starting to show their age.
Toward the end, the St. Charles Hotel turned into a bit of a flophouse, then there was a feverish rush to save it. Too late. This scenario plays out all too often on the west side of the city.
St. Joseph has plenty of problems and isn’t exactly at the tip of the spear when it comes to embracing change, but its historic architecture is and remains something that sets it apart.
Apparently, Bogdanovich saw it. Why don’t more people in St. Joseph? Nearly a half-century ago, the director saw enough in St. Joseph to create a film that stands the test of time and puts the city in a positive, if somewhat dated, light.
This unique charm is something that St. Joseph residents should seek to cherish, preserve and build upon in future years. It’s hard to imagine a filmmaker choosing Johnson County, Kansas, as a backdrop for a movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.