Here is a harsh reality about Krug Park.

Today, if you are building the city of St. Joseph from scratch, there is no way you would be able to develop a park as beautiful as this one. The same could be said of Hyde Park on the South Side and the ribbon of Parkway that connects the two.

Maybe that statement reflects not on the state of parks as much as St. Joseph’s current mindset. All too often, “go big or go home” runs into the realities of limited time, money or imagination.

That wasn’t always the case. This was once a grand city, a place that presidents visited and travelers needed to see before heading to points farther west. In 1890, Henry Krug contributed to this sense of possibility with his donation of a hilly stretch of land that became Krug Park on the city’s North End.

Today, visitors are still greeted with an amphitheater, lagoon, rose gardens and Italian Renaissance structures on 163 acres. The original grandeur exists, even if in a somewhat faded form.

The amphitheater, in particular, is a most underutilized asset. It’s a good place for a local concert and once served as the site of an impressive July 4 fireworks display. Now, some are starting to dream the kind of dreams that would do a 19th century benefactor proud.

In our modern world, a California-based company takes the place of Henry Krug. The City Council approved a resolution this week to redevelop the amphitheater and pursue an events-management contract with ASM Global, a California company that sees potential for a “substantial series” of outdoor concerts. Certainly, the venue seems as good or better than what used to be known as Sandstone Theater outside of Kansas City.

One obstacle has been the Krug Trust’s prohibition on the sale of alcohol inside the park, a limitation that makes the site less attractive for bigger outdoor concerts. There now appears to be some flexibility in this regard, prompting the city to propose moving quickly with what would be a no-bid contract for ASM Global’s redevelopment and operation of the amphitheater.

The city staff, in a memo to the council, expressed a need to strike while the iron’s hot as well as an anticipated lack of other parties interested in this project.

Our view is that both future potential and a history of inaction makes this decision reasonable, but only if the city exerts oversight and maintains absolute transparency in the terms of this deal and the city’s financial commitment and liability.

Henry Krug knew how to strike a deal that left St. Joseph with a jewel on the North End. It’s up to the council and city staff to ensure that it shines and meets its potential in the 21st century, without providing a sweetheart deal that leaves taxpayers in the dark.