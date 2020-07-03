For a brief period in 1791, only two nations on earth possessed a written constitution: the United States of America and Poland.

That U.S. democracy and its constitutional system survived for so long is a testament to geography as much as enlightened leadership or military power. The Atlantic and Pacific oceans make for better neighbors than Russia and Prussia.

Today is the day for Americans to celebrate freedoms that endure 244 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (The Constitution came a little later). It’s a day for more than fireworks and cookouts. It’s a day to reflect on how far we as a nation have come. This year, recent events compel us to consider on how far we have to go.

The Founding Fathers asserted that “all men are created equal,” but too many Americans still do not believe that this soaring rhetoric applies to them. It’s a sentiment that must be understood and taken seriously, both out of a sense of fairness and for future stability of our nation. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that racial minorities — Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Asians — will for the first time make up more than half of the adolescent population in 2020.

It behooves all Americans to take heed of the cries of injustice and ensure that the promises of 1776 are attainable to all, regardless of race or creed. Disagreements ought to center not on the ultimate goal, but on tactics.

In recent weeks, protesters turned their ire not on voting access or economic issues, but on statues of military and political leaders. Many are singled out for slaveowning or racist statements that do not correspond with their own stated ideals or the standards of our day.

A reappraisal is appropriate, but wouldn’t it be refreshing to welcome new faces and historical figures to our public places rather than destroy so many of the old ones?

The tenacity of destruction raises the question of whether the goal is to point out past injustice or simply to erase history The latter is concerning because past attempts for a fresh start haven’t always ended so well. In Romania, another Eastern European country with a tumultuous history, a memorial at Sighet Prison reminds visitors that memory is a more powerful tool than spray paint or an ax. It says this:

“The greatest victory of communism, a victory dramatically revealed only after 1989, was to create people without a memory — a brainwashed new man unable to remember what he was, what he had, or what he did before communism.”

On this Independence Day, never forget the good or the bad about this country. There is no redo in history, only an obligation to build upon the shoulders of those who came before, like those Roman buildings that sit atop ancient ruins.