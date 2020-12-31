It’s hard to fathom why every member of Congress would not vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a bill that’s necessary for the safety and defense of the nation.

The National Defense Authorization Act provides a 3% pay raise for service members, expands health benefits, addresses hazardous duty pay for the Guard and Reserve and seeks to improve military housing.

The $740 billion military spending package typically passes with strong bipartisan support. Passage sends a strong message — to our armed forces, to our allies and to our enemies — that our nation’s political divide stops when it comes time to support the military and defend the nation. Unfortunately, that unanimity shows signs of cracking.

Trump vetoed the measure, citing objections to the renaming of military bases, oversight of troop withdrawals from Germany and Afghanistan and failure to repeal legal protections for tech companies that he feels have treated him unfairly.

A House vote to override was described as a “stinging rebuke” to the president, but a better characterization would be elected leaders acting like elected leaders. Northwest Missouri’s representative, Republican Sam Graves of Tarkio, summed it up following his vote to override.

“I don’t believe our American troops and military families should be used as a bargaining chip,” said Graves, who voted for the veto override in the House. He went on the say that the NDAA is crucial not just for far-flung military units and Pentagon brass, but for the airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing and the Air National Guard Base at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

Graves’ statement came as welcome news, as did word that Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and other Republican leaders also backed an effort to override the veto in the Senate and get this needed piece of legislation enacted.

Even as the Senate was poised to act late in the week, word came of an attempt to link the override to increased stimulus payments. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, indicated he would not vote on what he called a “bad defense bill” until the Senate votes on bigger stimulus checks for every qualifying American.

Hawley’s logic is faulty. If the defense bill is indeed a bad one, that fact won’t change if the Senate increases the stimulus payments. It’s an issue that’s unrelated to military funding.

Support for the military — the money, programs and direction that these men and women need — should never be used as leverage. Sure, it’s important to rein in Big Tech. Stimulus funding is deserving of a vigorous debate. But at what cost?

Not every hill is worth fighting on.