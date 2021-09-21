If you ask St. Joseph residents about their biggest peeves, sewer bills likely would rise to the top of the list.
It’s been that way since eye-popping rate increases began more than 10 years ago, the result of $152 million in upgrades to reduce sewage overflows and meet Environmental Protection Agency mandates.
A pessimist would say this shows little being done to address a pressing issue in St. Joseph. An optimist might suggest that at least nothing else has emerged to kick sewer bills off its dubious pedestal, although potholes are always another common grievance.
In truth, the city has received a sliver of good news on sewers. It was able to extend the target date for compliance and to get the EPA to hold off on a proposed $300 million, 14-mile tunnel for water storage deep within the bedrock. This boondoggle would have done very little to prevent sewage overflows, especially given the exorbitant cost. Rates have remained steady for the last four years, although more increases are anticipated in the future.
But make no mistake, sewer bills are a burden, especially for low-income residents and those on fixed incomes. A typical bill has increased by almost $50 since 2008. Making matters worse, the city was dogged by allegations of sloppy sewer billing practices last year, a claim that resulted in a process audit that recommended better automation and recordkeeping.
With all of this as a backdrop, a City Council vote on Monday night comes as good news to those in St. Joseph who feel shell-shocked about how much it costs to send dirty water to the sewage plant. The council approved participation in a Low Income Household Water Assistance Program available through the Missouri Department of Social Services. The state gets the money from federal grants.
This won’t solve all of St. Joseph’s current and past sewer woes, but it will prove effective in directing aid to those who need help the most. The federal guidelines allow the funding for those making under 150% of the federal poverty level, or just under $40,000 for a household of four. It’s also a more effective way of dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19 compared to other measures that allowed for moratoriums on bills and late fees for college loans, utilities and other expenses. These measures, while well-meaning, serve to postpone the inevitable rather than solve the problem because unpaid bills pile up and remain due during the grace period.
The sewer program, while limited, serves to help qualifying residents who find themselves in a bind. It’s something that should be welcomed in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.