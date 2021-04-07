In Tuesday’s election, voters in St. Joseph showed what they didn’t like.

They didn’t like the St. Joseph School District’s $107 million bond issue, and they really didn’t like incumbents on the St. Joseph Board of Education. In an election with a respectable 26% turnout, neither verdict can be ignored.

On facility improvements, past ballot issues provide a glimpse of a way forward. In 2017, 72% of voters rejected a levy extension, a resounding defeat in what was the district’s first direct pitch to voters since the audit scandal.

But remember that the district asked for the moon with a permanent levy increase of $1.15. Less than two years later, the district offered a more modest 61-cent proposal that sunsets after five years. About 64% of voters approved it, with a turnout that was nearly identical to this week’s election.

So the school board, which put out a statement late Tuesday that “something must change” regarding facilities, might be able to get more support for a revised proposal, perhaps one that utilizes the excess bond capacity achieved through refinancing.

It’s possible, too, that some of the voter dissatisfaction came from the campaign itself, which appeared to be run in a top-down manner that gave the impression that this bond issue was what the district wanted, rather than what the community needed. A new dynamic, one that involves more voices from the community, could prove helpful.

The other message voters sent Tuesday was that the best way to get elected to the school board is to not be a member of the school board. Following a 2015 law that cut board terms from six years to three, voters haven’t been shy about showing the door to incumbents. Since 2016, Tami Pasley and Bryan Green have won re-election, but those who lost their board seats include Eric Bruder, Larry Koch, Lute Atieh and Rick Gehring.

Perhaps there’s no bigger example of this preference for new faces than the election of Ken Reeder, who saw his vote total increase to nearly 5,000 in Tuesday election, after hovering near the 3,000 range in his previous election attempts. Reeder’s election could be as shocking to some as Ken Shearin’s victory in the mayoral race of 2006, but Reeder deserves credit for his clear, consistent campaign message in favor of retaining three high schools. Many voters agreed.

Reeder’s problem is his tendency to see conspiracy where none exists, such as his Facebook post this week that hinted at attempts to achieve corporate and media control of the board. When he takes his seat, he may be surprised to learn that if the media controls this board, it’s doing a miserable job of it. Board members never had much to say to us.

Alas, Reeder didn’t return our calls after his victory. He’s already fitting in.