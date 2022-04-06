When top officials from the Kansas City Chiefs talk about moving the team across the state line, their words aren’t meant for everyday fans.
Your typical Chiefs fanatic in St. Joseph might not care if the team plays at the Truman Sports Complex or next to the NASCAR track and professional soccer stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. For some, a drive to the Legends in Wyandotte County would be a little closer than Arrowhead Stadium, which the Chiefs have called home since the 1970s.
No, when Chiefs executives are reported to have “considered options in the state of Kansas,” this “oh-by-the-way” message is geared to the elected officials in Missouri who control the levers of public funding and other incentives for improvements to Arrowhead Stadium.
Missouri policymakers apparently got the message.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”
Gov. Mike Parson released a statement that Missouri “will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs.”
Translation: What would it take to keep you in this football stadium?
A move isn’t imminent. The Chiefs and Royals are under contract to play at Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadium until about 2031. But that isn’t that long from now. In 2031, Patrick Mahomes would be 36 and conceivably still playing. Surely the glitzy new stadiums in Los Angeles and Las Vegas caught the notice of Chiefs brass.
Missouri and Kansas have fought over smaller fish than an NFL franchise. While there was supposed to be a truce in the pointless border war to lure businesses a couple of miles across the state line, that restraint may not extend to professional sports.
This month, the Kansas House advanced a bill to legalize sports gambling. Tucked inside was an amendment to use some of the money to attract professional sports to the state. While that could include efforts to land an NHL franchise, the bigger threat for Missouri would be losing the Chiefs. The Royals, if they move, seem more interested in downtown Kansas City.
St. Joseph is not an idle witness. When the Chiefs were looking at bringing training camp back to Missouri, tax credits for Arrowhead Stadium improvements became the carrot.
Since then, Missouri Western State University has done its job to keep the Chiefs coming back, but that becomes more difficult if the team moves across state lines to a new stadium with practice facilities. The carrot is no longer in Missouri.
An effort to attract the Chiefs could be seen as a Hail Mary late in the game. But you still defend against those.
