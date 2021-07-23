A decision to place a quarter-cent law enforcement tax on the Aug. 3 ballot follows a community survey that listed public safety as a top concern in Buchanan County.
There’s no doubt this is a critical need, but perspectives on safety can be in the eye of the beholder. It depends on where you live or whether you’ve had some sort of encounter that impacts your personal sense of safety. Political and community leaders tend to emphasize that our community is safe, but media reports and Facebook groups send the opposite message.
But if you agree that public safety could be enhanced, there’s one little-known number that illustrates the scale of the problem: 35. That’s the number of autopsies that Buchanan County has paid for in the first half of 2021, compared to 39 for all of last year.
These autopsies, ordered when a death is unattended or there’s no clear indication of what happened, do not necessarily indicate criminal activity. But Sheriff Bill Puett said the rise in autopsies does correlate with an increase in drug activity.
Already, law enforcement officers and EMS record numerous “saves” with the administration of Narcan after an overdose. But they can’t catch everyone in time, so some result in deaths. Those deaths often require an investigation.
“It’s reflective of a growing concern,” Puett said. “We’re really lucky to have good EMS.”
If autopsies reflect the drug problem, then waiting for an autopsy, or administering Narcan before one is needed, is a necessary but inefficient way to deal with it. Far better would be a combination of treatment and strong enforcement, the latter being a central element of the quarter-cent tax on the ballot.
Puett vows to hire six drug investigators if the tax gains approval, among other plans to add new staff and get current deputy pay in line with surrounding communities. In a small way, the autopsy numbers show how these kinds of investments pay off down the road, not only with fewer drug overdoses but also with a reduction in the other crimes that often increase along with drug use.
