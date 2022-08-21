Based on past enrollment trends, more than 10,000 students will walk through the door for the first day of classes Monday in the St. Joseph School District.
These students, from a variety of family situations and socio-economic backgrounds, bring both great potential and, in some cases, significant challenges as they embark on a new year of learning.
The SJSD, with 1,800 employees and a budget of $160 million, is expected to teach all of them — those from privileged backgrounds and those from families that struggle to put food on the table. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that 69% of the student population is eligible for free and reduced lunch in the SJSD.
It is an immense challenge, with results that have huge implications over time for St. Joseph, its economy and its overall future.
In some ways, the district rises to the challenge. If you doubt it, think about the future accomplishments that are likely in store for those who graduate at the top of the class each spring. In other measures, like ACT scores, district students compare favorably with the rest of the state.
But at times, the data paints a less-than-flattering picture of how some of these students perform in the classroom.
One conservative-leaning think tank gave the SJSD poor marks in graduation rate and some student performance measures in its analysis of state education data.
State testing results released last year showed that the COVID disruption had a real impact in the classroom, with nearly 40% of students below basic in math and 34% below basic in science.
District officials themselves don’t sugarcoat the need to do better in the areas of attendance and discipline. DESE, on its website, said that 75% of students in the St. Joseph district were in attendance at least 90% of the time.
The district and its employees shouldn’t get a pass from the general public if some of the outcomes aren’t what we’d want them to be. We should demand more.
But that being said, the public shouldn’t just expect children to be dropped off at school in August and magically walk out a good deal smarter when summer break begins in May. There’s more to it than that.
Isn’t it time to acknowledge that teachers can’t do it alone? The things that are essential for success — like perseverance, expectations, accountability and good study habits — don’t start in the classroom. They start in the home.
As these students walk through the door, it might be time to capture the spirit of John F. Kennedy in his 1961 inaugural address.
Don’t ask what schools can do for our kids. Ask what we can do for them. It really is a partnership.
