Will he or won’t he?

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether Patrick Mahomes, the franchise quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, will be under center for the team’s AFC Championship game Sunday against Buffalo.

Our money is on Mahomes playing on Sunday, but the uncertainty created a sense of uneasiness in the fan base and a level of Patriots-like pregame drama.

That’s because Mahomes found himself in something called the NFL concussion protocol after leaving the game last week following a big hit that left him woozy. In the old days, we would have said the the Chiefs QB got his bell rung. Today, players and team and league officials are more aware of the long-term damage from concussions and other head injuries, especially damage from repeated injuries that happen in fairly close succession.

For fans and other outside observers, the concussion protocol has a bureaucratic ring to it. It’s possible to feel a sense of frustration as a most important decision at a most important time is made by the powers that be elsewhere.

If Mahomes can play, great. If not, then it’s worth remembering that the concussion protocol is there for a reason: to take this critical decision impacting long-term health out of the team or player’s hands and make it more of a dispassionate ruling based on predetermined criteria.

For the last few years, watching Mahomes is to watch genius on the field, but there are few sights that are sadder than that of a former elite athlete who becomes a shell of himself later in life. Muhammad Ali is a prime example, but the NFL highlight reel has plenty of former stars who today can barely move without pain or suffer from cognitive impairment. One playoff game last week featured two quarterbacks in their 40s. Good for them, but what are they going to be like in 10 or 15 years?

The Mahomes uncertainty also drove home the need for remain vigilant about monitoring players for head injuries at all levels, not just the highest tier of the sport. It’s even more important as St. Joseph explores the addition of tackle football at the middle school level, something that puts a young player at risk of injury at an earlier age but also has the potential to teach proper technique — which potentially limits injury — at a developmental level.

Surely Mahomes knows the risk every time he steps on the field and is wiling to accept it. He also has a life none of us could imagine — fame, money, a haircut everyone emulates — so why risk all that if a doctor says it’s not advisable?

All you can do is leave it to the doctors and hope for a Mahomes sighting at Arrowhead. But remember, Chad Henne leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl would be a magical story.