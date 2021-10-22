At one time or another, all of us have witnessed the simple act of a driver rolling down the window and flicking the dying embers of a cigarette out.
Years ago, this kind of effortless motion might have given off a too-cool-to-care vibe, or at least it was so common that no one gave it much thought. Now it should be viewed as a thoughtless action that’s also quite disgusting.
Unfortunately, it’s still ubiquitous, even as smoking rates have declined over the years. Our communities are awash in discarded cigarette butts. According to earthday.org, cigarette butts are actually the most abundant form of plastic waste in the world, with about 4.5 trillion individual butts polluting the global environment.
Contrary to popular belief, they are not all made of paper or other easily biodegradable material. Part of the cigarette butt contains cellulose acetate, a manmade plastic material with toxic chemicals. Anyone who’s ever mowed over one of these things knows how a cigarette butt is capable of expanding like a saliva-stained Chia Pet.
Maybe it’s not appropriate to think that things are always worse in St. Joseph compared to other locations. The earthday.org site makes it clear that cigarette butts are discarded everywhere, in cities and rural areas, in trash bins and along streets and alleys.
But St. Joseph is our city, where history, charm and beauty sometimes give way to trash, junk and weeds. As the community embarks on a much-needed anti-littering campaign, it might make sense to tackle a small detail that’s part of the bigger and seemingly more daunting problem.
Do something to pick up all those discarded cigarette butts and convince smokers to stop throwing them out on the street. It’s easier said than done because most vehicles don’t come with ashtrays anymore, although it never seemed like smokers had a good track record of using them anyway.
This brings up another issue. If the cigarette butt is so disgusting that the smoker can’t wait to chuck it out the window, then maybe it’s time to find a new habit.
