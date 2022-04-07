Just under 20% of all eligible voters in Buchanan County turned out for the election on April 5.
Although some look at citywide elections as not as important as the ones for U.S. Senate or the presidency, the fact is that the people elected Tuesday night have a considerable day-to-day impact on St. Joseph citizens. The mayor, City Council, school board and municipal judge are responsible for key decisions that affect every age group in the city. Furthermore, these entities influence tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money. Speaking of tax money, measures like the Tri-County ambulance district increase (which passed with only 71 “yes” votes) can bridge important financial gaps.
The good news is that this year’s ballot had a wide range of strong candidates from which to choose. These nonpartisan elections are meant to allow voters and candidates to interact without the usual partisan rhetoric that often accompanies elections. Although there were differences among the candidates, there also were similarities in focus that allowed voters to hear the needs of the community emphasized from a variety of voices.
If you listened to the candidates at the forums, in the media or on social media, you heard the desire for the city’s appearance to continue to improve, for an increase in law enforcement personnel and for stronger education for our children. While not every candidate agreed on how these were to be addressed, nearly all of them brought up these issues as priorities. They are to be commended for these common themes.
Also, candidates tended to speak well of one another. One elected candidate — new municipal judge Ted Elo — even talked of having his opponent, Terri Lowdon, be a substitute judge now that he has been elected. This kind of nonpartisan partnership even after an election demonstrates the dedication most, if not all, of these candidates have in serving the city.
St. Joseph is known for its citizens’ ability to find and point out the needs of the city. Positively, this can be a sign of an informed electorate. Negatively, this means we do like to voice the needs of the city — sometimes rather loudly. This week’s election can help to solidify our city as one with a wide range of dedicated people willing to serve the public and endure an often arduous election process.
Dedicated public servants deserve our praise. They deserve our participation. They deserve to hear from more than one out of every five of us.
