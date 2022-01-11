The curtain came down on the 2021 college football season with Monday’s highly anticipated rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The evening’s big winner wasn’t just Georgia, a 33-18 victor at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It wasn’t even the Southeastern Conference, which is to college football what Secretariat was to the rest of the field at the 1973 Belmont Stakes.
No, the big winner was plain-spoken English. Georgia managed to win something called the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, a miracle of understatement in an era that gives us the Cheez-It Bowl and the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel.
Think about that. It wasn’t enough to have Jimmy Kimmel’s name attached to your particular bowl. It needed a presenting sponsor as well.
But if you think college sports gets this burst of sponsorship out of its system during bowl season, then think again.
Last spring, Michigan State University announced that its men’s basketball team would henceforth be called the “MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage.” Put that in your bracket.
This month, the University of Missouri declared that its basketball coach was no longer just a coach. He’s the “Dorothy D. and Charles E. Whitten Jr. Men’s Basketball Coach,” thanks to a $5.2 million commitment from the Whitten family.
Look, we’re realistic here. Sponsorships are the name of the game, even in sports. You’ve got the New York Red Bulls in soccer and cars advertising beer, soda and insurance at NASCAR events. The Whittens probably do great things for Mizzou. Rocket Mortgage, based in Detroit, might sponsor about half of the sporting endeavors in the state of Michigan right now.
But college athletics is an $18 billion industry made possible by the labor of amateur athletes playing under coaches making seven-figure salaries. (The MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage pay the head coach more than $3 million a year. The Dorothy D. and Charles E. Whitten Jr. Men’s Basketball Coach makes about as much).
Athletes are now able to solicit endorsement deals and profit off their name, image and likeness, a hard-fought benefit that came after a lengthy legal battle. But they don’t get paid, even though the sports programs they work for profit from million-dollar sponsorship deals.
Whether the media and the public will refer to the Michigan State program and the Mizzou coach under terms spelled out in the sponsorship deal remains to be seen. Sports Illustrated called the Michigan State deal “nauseating.”
It would, quite possibly, be easier to stomach if these universities shared more of the profits with the players who make it all possible.
