At times, St. Joseph seems like a city with an inferiority complex. But the next time you want to brush this community off as the little town that couldn't, consider the interaction between St. Joseph police and those who gathered to protest treatment of blacks at the hands of law enforcement across the country.

A photo shared on social media showed a multi-racial mix of protesters outside City Hall last weekend, many holding up signs with blunt messages like "I can't breathe" and "stop killing people." Standing among them and smiling were at least five uniformed St. Joseph police officers, plus Chief Chris Connally.

Let's not be naive here. St. Joseph doesn't have some sort of secret formula to achieve harmony between African-Americans and police. The roots of racism and economic injustice run deep. Policing is hard work, with some tough calls that have to be made. There are bad cops out there, just like there are bad teachers, journalists and accountants.

But let's also give credit where credit is due. The image was in stark contrast with what we as a nation witnessed last weekend, when protests of police brutality careened into a frenzy of looting, fire and tear gas. Unlike the Ferguson riots a few years ago, the widespread explosion of anger, destruction and distrust seemed to depict a nation in the process of unraveling.

If you didn't think 2020 could get any worse, along comes the death of George Floyd, whose cry of "I can't breathe" sparked protests across the country. The images on our sceens — the knee on the neck and the burning buildings — are enough to make you envy the astronauts who were able to leave the planet for a few weeks.

At this point, everyone, from the president down to the dogcatcher, has an obligation to try to unite warring factions and cool rather than inflame passions. That doesn't mean papering over difficult issues that must be addressed, the way that black Americans don't feel safe in their own neighborhoods and the way that outside agitators steer the demonstrations into confrontations that ultimately hurt the poorest neighborhoods.

Today, it becomes more important than ever engage in a civilized discussion, without resorting to name-calling in the virtual world and property damage in the real one. We must attempt to grasp the despair of African-Americans, the anger of business owners in riot zones and the stress of police who have a difficult job to do.

The answer may be as elusive today as it was during the last major outbreak of urban violence a half century ago. St. Joseph doesn't have all the answers, but a hint can be found in that picture: People from all walks of life spending time together, trying to understand one another, even if just for a moment in time.