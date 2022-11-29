This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Oil Prices (copy)

GasBuddy reports that Midwestern states have seen some of the sharpest decreases in gasoline prices.

 File photo | Associated Press

Motorists in St. Joseph received an early Christmas present when gasoline prices dipped under $3 a gallon for the first time in about a year.

Regular unleaded gasoline sold for $2.99 a gallon one year ago in St. Joseph. Then, prices hit the accelerator, peaking at a local record of $4.58 a gallon on June 17. It represented the most visible reminder of inflation and put consumers in a sour mood for much of the summer and fall. Those absorbing the blame included Putin, Biden, OPEC, oil companies and gas stations. (Never consumers, however, for still using gasoline in large quantities).

