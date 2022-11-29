Motorists in St. Joseph received an early Christmas present when gasoline prices dipped under $3 a gallon for the first time in about a year.
Regular unleaded gasoline sold for $2.99 a gallon one year ago in St. Joseph. Then, prices hit the accelerator, peaking at a local record of $4.58 a gallon on June 17. It represented the most visible reminder of inflation and put consumers in a sour mood for much of the summer and fall. Those absorbing the blame included Putin, Biden, OPEC, oil companies and gas stations. (Never consumers, however, for still using gasoline in large quantities).
Now that those same motorists are finally getting a break, the question could be asked whether it signifies some kind of policy victory or it’s just dumb luck. Putin isn’t behaving any better, Biden hasn’t articulated anything of note on energy and gyrating prices aren’t exactly the recipe for investment in infrastructure. Convenience stores still make most of their money off of potato chips and pop.
Meanwhile, the average price has dropped to $3.51 a gallon nationwide, the lowest since April. It could fall under $3 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Analysts attribute the decline to reduced demand along with rising oil production in the United States, something the Biden administration’s critics fail to recognize. But it also points to economic troubles ahead, which is something that Biden’s apologists don’t recognize. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that a drop in gross domestic product next year will contribute to a further reduction in energy consumption. Unrest in China shows that the world’s largest manufacturing economy is still struggling to emerge from COVID, which will further depress oil demand and prices.
In terms of political optics, Biden’s messaging on energy policy amounted to a massive unforced error in the first days of his presidency. But how much was he to blame for the pain at the pump? In a perverse way, it would be nice if it was all about the person in the Oval Office because that would mean a change of direction could quickly change the reality at the pump.
It’s more complicated than that, just like it’s not so easy to crank up extra refining capacity after the war in Ukraine disrupts supplies.
Looking ahead, the Energy Information Administration predicts that growth in OPEC and non-OPEC oil production will keep crude prices lower on an annual basis in 2023 compared to 2022. But prices are expected to rise again in the second half of 2023.
Sadly, there’s nothing about the reduction in prices right now that reflects a smarter, more rational energy policy. All you can do is enjoy it while you can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.