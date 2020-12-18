Due to the long incubation period, it can be two weeks or so before the signs of COVID-19 exposure become unmistakable. Eventually, the impact becomes clear at clinics, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

When it comes to education, the long-term effects of the coronavirus won’t be measured in days as much as months, or perhaps years. All St. Joseph residents should have pondered that reality after administrators from the St. Joseph School District acknowledged a higher-than-normal percentage of failing grades in the middle and high school level.

This isn’t Lake Wobegon. Not every child is going to be above average. If they were, the grade system would be rendered meaningless, not to mention unfair to those who strive.

But the number of failing grades — about 20% of those given in the seventh- through 12th-grade levels — would seem to expose shortcomings in online education. Whether this is from lack of technology, lack of motivation or a flaw in the delivery remains a million dollar question, although district officials noted that the 20% does not include a Virtual Academy that’s believed to have better student engagement.

What’s clear, however, is that COVID’s long shadow will loom over students, and society in general, long after the ICUs are free of the current crisis.

Too many students are being left behind, and not just in St. Joseph. This fall, Missouri’s State Board of Education lamented attendance rates of 50% at some Kansas City high schools. Christopher Morphew, the dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Education, heard stories of 10-year-old children trying to babysit younger siblings while doing online classwork in inner-city Baltimore. “The costs of this are going to be huge,” he told Pro Publica.

Education is supposed to be the great equalizer. It would be naïve to suggest that rich and poor share equal access to school resources that translate into equal opportunities down the road, but the shift to online learning threatens to turn this gap into more of a chasm.

A few weeks ago, teachers engaged in a public spat with administrators and the Board of Education over plans to expand and reorganize an internal representation board. The union feared that teachers’ voices would be diluted, perhaps a fair point, but one that parents and district taxpayers might view as an arcane turf war among insiders.

The district and the teachers unions can work out whatever arrangement they want for membership on this particular board or boards. The bigger concern, for them and for all of us, should be why so many students are falling behind in the online environment.