The backers of a city parks tax must have felt optimistic heading into Election Day.
The Committee to Restore Our Parks raised nearly $17,000 from a variety of St. Joseph residents, businesses and community groups. That’s close to the $21,000 that the St. Joseph School District levy committee reported on hand just before the April election.
The parks committee waged a strong campaign with an active social media voice. Its members even put the election date on the yard signs — either a mark of confidence or an oversight — because you can’t use those again.
But campaign contributions and an active social media presence don’t always equate to victory at the polls. Just ask Friends of SJSD. St. Joseph has a reputation of being against everything — there’s even graffiti on one South Side building that says, plain and simple, “vote no.” Whatever it is. Vote no.
That pretty much sums up that mindset.
But voters in St. Joseph and surrounding areas have a history of supporting sales tax measures, including city taxes for capital improvements, a county tax for economic development and a city hotel-motel tax. Both library districts even passed property taxes in the last five years, despite dysfunction when those entities were united, sending a signal that voters are willing to forgive and will approve quality-of-life amenities if they see the need.
One issue that emerged during the parks campaign was the Bode Trust. This has proven to be a community asset since George Bode left his entire $2.5 million estate to St. Joseph for recreational purposes in 1955.
This thrifty banker’s gift has translated into about $8 million in improvements for parks facilities, to the benefit of everything from tennis courts and Phil Welch Stadium to the ice arena that bears his name.
But Bode’s gift is also a curse because it creates the impression among the public that this $2.5 million will take care of everything, despite the reality that the stewards of this money have a responsibility to keep the fund from dipping below $2 million so its interest-bearing potential can benefit future generations.
Meanwhile, the list of needs for maintenance grows. The parks tax promised $60 million in improvements and upgrades, and that was after leaving plenty on the cutting room floor. You could use up the entire Bode Trust fund for something on that list, but it would then be gone, forever, without making much of a dent.
Those who enjoy St. Joseph’s parks facilities, from pools to ball fields to the Krug Park amphitheater, must be relieved today after voters approved the sales tax measure in Tuesday’s election. Who knows? Maybe George Bode is smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.