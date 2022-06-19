The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, the largest in nearly three decades, means a lot of things.
Mortgage, car and credit card payments will increase. Already, the rate for a 30-year mortgage is at its highest level since 2008. Stock markets will see dramatic price swings, impacting the value of retirement savings accounts. The biggest fear is that the Fed won’t be able to achieve a soft landing and will instead plunge the nation into recession, all to rein in prices that grew at the eye-popping annual clip of 8.6% in May.
Economic pessimism can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Bank of America’s most recent survey of fund managers found that 83% anticipate “stagflation,” a toxic mix of high prices and sluggish growth, in the next 12 months.
Here Wall Street may for once be aligned with the sentiment on Main Street. Housing starts dropped 14% in May, credit card data shows personal spending is starting to slow and the University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell sharply to a reading of 50.2, down from 58.4 in May.
Perhaps the only person who shrugs off a recession is President Joe Biden, whose grasp of economics seems to revolve around the concept that businesses shouldn’t charge higher prices at a time when prices are on the rise everywhere. His latest target, in a statement Thursday, was shipping companies. It was a curious line in the sand given that the world’s 10 largest container shipping firms are all based in Europe, Asia and the Mideast. Good luck with that.
There is plenty of blame to go around for the perilous state of the economy. The Fed, eager to avoid the sluggish job recovery following the Great Recession of 2008, kept an easy money policy even as signs of inflation emerged and the Biden administration pushed through a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Desmond Lachman, an economist with the American Enterprise Institute, told thehill.com that the level of Biden’s fiscal stimulus, at 8% of gross domestic product, was unprecedented in peacetime.
“The Fed just sat with interest rates at zero and then kept convincing itself that inflation was transitory and had nothing to do with the fact that the money supply had increased by 40% over two years. That was insane,” he said.
Maybe the biggest impact of the Fed’s rate hike isn’t felt in the gyrations of the stock market. After the pandemic, it was easy to believe for a time that work was optional, paying back loans was unnecessary and a government check would always arrive like magic.
An increase of 75 basis points in the cost of borrowing seems to bring us back to the reality that governments and households both have to make hard choices and live within their means. Biden might not get it, but the rest of us have no choice.
