A football stadium is just a green rectangle surrounded by 80,000 seats and a couple of massive scoreboards. The architectural flourishes matter less than the action on the field and a good fireworks explosion after a touchdown.
Baseball stadiums are different. They’re part of the neighborhood, with asymmetric nooks and crannies that create a sense of uniqueness. Even the name “ballpark” implies something more intimate than the 80,000-seat stadium.
The Kansas City Royals are making it clear that the club is looking for a new ballpark, a $2 billion facility at a yet-to-be-revealed location in the city’s downtown.
This will be largely an issue of debate for the people of Kansas City who could be asked to foot the bill for some of this. Team officials said Jackson County citizens won’t be asked to spend more tax dollars than they do now. That’s a clever parsing of words that implies some sort of funding under existing tax authority or possibly a request for state credits of some sort.
Time will tell, but many of us who enjoy the one-hour trek to The K can’t help but feel nostalgic about the possible demise of a stadium with its signature fountains beyond the outfield fences. Opened as Royals Stadium in 1973, it was the home of two World Series champion teams and George Brett’s hall-of-fame career. For the record, the rendering of the new stadium appears to show a fountain beyond the outfield fence.
The current stadium was also where plenty of terrible baseball teams battled to stay out of the cellar, but bad baseball is more fun to watch than bad football if the hot dogs are warm and the stadium serves as a pleasant backdrop on a summer evening. Kauffman Stadium fit that bill over the years, and it could do so for decades to come.
Kauffman Stadium is a great place to watch a game, with easy parking and easy access in and out. From the city and the team’s perspective, it’s just located in the wrong place.
After a game, the fans do what they do after going to the mall or a movie or the zoo. They get in their cars and they get out of there. The Royals and the city have an interest in making the stadium part of an urban setting with bars and restaurants, so fans hang out before and after and spend more money — just like they do with events at the T-Mobile Center.
Spending more money is what this is all about. Expect a lovely place to watch a game with this modern stadium, but also expect to pay more for a hot dog and an aggravating hunt for an expensive parking space.
Just don’t expect a better product on the field. In 2001, the Pittsburgh Pirates moved into PNC Park, one of the best new urban ballparks in the country.
The Pirates are perennial cellar-dwellers, sort of the Royals of the National League.
