This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


KC stadium

The Kansas City Royals released this artist’s rendering of what a new downtown ballpark could look like.

 Kansas City Royals

A football stadium is just a green rectangle surrounded by 80,000 seats and a couple of massive scoreboards. The architectural flourishes matter less than the action on the field and a good fireworks explosion after a touchdown.

Baseball stadiums are different. They’re part of the neighborhood, with asymmetric nooks and crannies that create a sense of uniqueness. Even the name “ballpark” implies something more intimate than the 80,000-seat stadium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.