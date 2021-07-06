Ours is an aging society. By the year 2030, all baby boomers will be over the age of 65 and the United States will near an important demographic milestone. There soon will be more elderly people than children in the country, a profound shift that impacts the economy, schools, and the working population’s ability to support retirees.
In Buchanan County, census data shows that 26% of the population was under the age of 18 in 1990, compared to 22% in 2020. This shows how population shifts have a tendency to occur slowly and inexorably, but it also highlights the necessity of refusing to give in to demographic inevitability. There are still plenty of young people, nearly 20,000 in the latest census count for Buchanan County.
They will need something to do other than stare at a phone all day. They deserve rewarding and memorable experiences before it’s time to clock in for about 50 years of adult drudgery.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation found one intriguing possibility. The foundation is considering a Children’s Discovery Center in Downtown St. Joseph, a dynamic educational facility that can be found in some bigger cities. This proposed 50,000-square-foot center could include traveling and permanent exhibits, a rooftop exploratorium, a gift shop and a café.
Plenty needs to be fleshed out on this plan, starting with its location, parking and the amount of public money that would be directed toward it. But Buchanan County officials are correct to give this concept a warm reception as a potential recipient of American Rescue Plan funding. A children’s center in this part of the city would meet the standard of using one-time COVID relief monies for transformational rather than mundane purposes.
Before writing a big check, the commissioners and other elected officials would be wise to ensure that a children’s discovery center is a viable project, not another Ag Expo dream that remains on the drawing board for years and years. It’s also important to think about ways to make sure that this children’s center, if it happens, can spark some sort of broader impact Downtown.
It’s no surprise that an affiliate of Mosaic would be interested in a project of this sort. As an employer that’s heavily involved in trying to attract a skilled and educated workforce to St. Joseph, Mosaic knows better than most that it takes a broad range of amenities and opportunities to make this city more attractive to young professionals and their families.
A children’s discovery center would fit into that category. It’s a dream that’s worth pursuing for those who want to make St. Joseph more livable for future generations.
