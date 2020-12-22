Living in a rural area, you get accustomed to driving out of the way to shop at a certain store, eat at a certain restaurant or see a show.

Maybe that’s the price for a quiet quality of life. But should rural residents drive for an hour to see a doctor, undergo a diagnostic exam or get life-saving medical care? That’s a critical need that shouldn’t always be part of the trade-off for living within sight of the town’s water tower.

The United States could face a shortage of 49,000 primary-care physicians in the next decade, according to the Missouri Hospital Association. That trend could be felt most acutely in rural areas. One federal report estimates a shortage of 1,220 primary-care physicians in rural Missouri by 2025.

The coronavirus has opened new avenues for telemedicine, both in terms of usage and, just as importantly, reimbursement. But medical care remains by and large a hands-on profession. The Amazon drone may deliver your groceries out in the sticks someday, but good luck getting it to send you a doctor the next time your child is sick.

This shortage of physicians and other health professionals needs to be addressed. Residents of St. Joseph and nearby rural areas should be encouraged that officials at Mosaic Life Care and the University of Missouri-Kansas City are doing more than talking about the problem.

Mosaic and UMKC finalized a program that will allow medical students — about 20 a year — to study and train at Mosaic in St. Joseph. The UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph, made possible with a $7 million federal grant, is more than just a feather in the cap for a local hospital and a nearby medical school.

It’s a tough sell getting anyone to want to live in St. Joseph or rural Northwest Missouri based on a website or a brief automobile tour. That’s especially true for physicians, who are able to punch their ticket more so than the rest of us. So how do you get them to punch St. Joseph, let alone Maryville or Rock Port?

Extolling quality of life can only go so far.

Physicians who study in St. Joseph, learn from mentors in St. Joseph and see patients from the surrounding rural areas are more likely to stay here when they begin their professional careers.

Maybe not all of them. Maybe not even some of them. But if enough like what they see and decide to return after graduation or residencies, then this program is deserving of the fanfare.

The partnership between UMKC and Mosaic, which gained key support from the University of Missouri Board of Curators and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, could go a long way to addressing a problem that everyone sees coming in rural Missouri.