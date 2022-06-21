Any athlete or coach knows that the roar of the crowd can be fleeting.
Whenever a sports figure takes the field, there’s an implied what-have-you-done-for-me-lately undercurrent. If you perform, the crowd lets you know it. If you don’t, the fans make their feelings loud and clear. It’s even worse today with social media.
It’s easy to live in the moment and shower players with applause or boos, depending on the results of a particular day. It’s harder to step back and take stock of an entire career when the tendency is to move on to the next big thing.
The St. Joseph Sports Commission gives more of a big-picture perspective to some of the greatest athletic achievements in the city’s history. The group, in its recently announced induction class into the St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame, highlights a range of athletes, coaches, promoters and sports figures whose achievements deserve to be remembered and celebrated.
If anything, this second induction class illustrates tremendous diversity. Where else can you find examples of excellence in motorsports, basketball and the shooting of sporting clays? This year’s list includes a Greek immigrant, graduates of all three of St. Joseph’s public high schools and a man who won a roster spot over one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
The class of 2022 officiated Super Bowls, put a stamp on recreational and sporting facilities across St. Joseph and planted the seeds for athletic success at what is now Missouri Western State University.
Here’s just a sample. Vic Eaton walked through the doors of Lafayette High School when Harry Truman was in the White House and took the Fighting Irish to new heights. Three decades later, Janet (Clark) Moody became one of the greatest high school basketball players in recent memory at that very same school. Central High School graduate Michael Hill was a Harlon Hill Award finalist — Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy — as a star for Missouri Western. He made it all the way to the NFL, as did George Hayward, who refereed Pop Warner games and watched his career go up and up until he was eventually blowing the whistle at the Super Bowl. Benton High School graduate Dennis Snethen brought Olympic glory to St. Joseph.
Maybe it’s been years since a crowd cheered for them, but all of them earned a legacy that should extend beyond their playing or coaching days.
All 10 individual members of this induction class, along with team inductee Herzog Motor Sports and Special Olympian Tanner Hrenchir, deserve to be remembered for the mark they made and the memories they gave us. Those things will live on.
