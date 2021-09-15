Ken Reeder is right. There, we said it.
The St. Joseph Board of Education member has taken his share of criticism, some of it on this page, but he was on the mark with his recent view on preliminary state testing data for the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s always better to know about this stuff than to be wandering around in the dark,” Reeder told our reporter. “I can’t imagine why anyone would not want to know.”
How bad was it? Let’s just say the state didn’t give out a gold star or a smiley face sticker for these test results.
Proficiency rates declined since 2018-19, more so in math than in English and science. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education revealed that nearly two-thirds of all students in grades 3 to 8 did not attain “proficient” or “advanced” status in spring 2021 math testing. The largest decrease in proficiency came in Algebra I, with a 9.8% drop, according to DESE.
In St. Joseph, Board of Education President Tami Pasley has a different take on these results. She said they show that the state shouldn’t have conducted testing in the first place.
“Our kids didn’t do so well during a pandemic,” she said. “There’s not a classroom teacher alive that couldn’t tell you that.”
Pasley is a former math teacher. We have to wonder what her response would have been to a student who walked up to her desk and said he or she wasn’t prepared for a test, even if the excuse was much better than a dog eating the homework.
There’s no question that schools across the state, including the district in St. Joseph, have a good excuse for disappointing results. The pandemic forced too much learning to go online or to hybrid teaching models, which did not prove as effective as traditional classroom instruction. Need evidence of that? State education officials found that proficiency dipped more for elementary students, who need hands-on learning and teacher interaction, than for middle school students who tend to fare better learning in front of a computer.
Let’s not get into the business of comparing districts or individual schools right now. Let’s not point fingers. Instead, try to see these results as a clear sign that teachers and schools need taxpayer support and that students need to be inside a classroom regularly.
In fact, these results should become part of the debate over mask requirements in schools. No one is saying that masks make you smarter, but if a mask mandate means that students are more likely to be in the classroom rather than struggling to grasp math at home, then the schools, the students and the community at large will see the benefits long after the coronavirus emergency has passed.
