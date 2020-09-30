Sadly, an era comes to an end today in St. Joseph.

The start of October marks the official closing date for the YMCA’S Downtown facility, a move that leaves the city with fewer options for indoor exercise and racquetball. Mostly, it leaves a void for indoor swimming and water exercise.

The YMCA’s board tried to avoid this day but ultimately voted to close a 40-year-old facility in need of costly capital improvements that threaten to crowd out some of the nonprofit agency’s other priorities, like child care.

Anyone who wants to see Downtown succeed should hope that an agreement can be reached, perhaps with some other agency or a private business, to provide services at the facility. The YMCA board is working to that end, but it’s clear that this savior hasn’t come forward at this point. It’s also clear that ownership of the YMCA facility wasn’t a good fit for either the city, which was mentioned as a possibility, or the St. Joseph School District, which kicked the tires before officially declining to make an offer at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

School board members indicated they recognized the value of the YMCA and would have liked to keep it open, both as an asset to the community and as a resource for staff wellness. The school district faced the same obstacles as the city or the YMCA itself: a need to focus limited resources on other core needs.

At the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl seemed displeased at the way things played out in the public eye, saying the district’s consideration of the YMCA facility may have been “blown out of the water a little bit.”

“Just like any business you have conversations and discussions of what you’re going to do and it doesn’t need to be sensationalized,” he said in comments at the board meeting. “You’re going to have discussions about topics that have to be discussed. It doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”

It’s a point well taken, though we would suggest that a school district isn’t quite like any business in that its funding comes ultimately from taxpayers, rather than private lenders or capital markets. Consider that a private business plan for expansion often becomes common knowledge only after there’s a request for public incentives, often through tax credits, abatements or the county’s economic development tax.

It might have been messy, or even uncomfortable for some in the district’s Downtown office, to have the issue discussed so openly. Ultimately, the district’s taxpayers, parents and future voters should appreciate that board members and administrators did their due diligence, made a tough call and did it in a transparent manner.