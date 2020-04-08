Some AT&T customers in St. Joseph lost high-speed internet service for about 24 hours this week, an outage that representatives attributed to a severed cable.

For those in St. Joseph, the inconvenience was magnified by the amount of essential school and work activity that now gets accomplished online, often at home. A similar degree of unfortunate timing might be found in the electrical outage that hits during the hottest week of the summer.

Things like snapped cables happen, but the experience illustrates a wider concern over the ability of technology infrastructure to handle the surge of internet traffic.

Internet usage has increased more than 50% in some parts of the world as the coronavirus spreads, leading the World Health Organization to post a web article entitled “Will the coronavirus break the internet?’ As far as headlines go, it’s a grabber.

The article suggests that the internet’s infrastructure isn’t breaking, but it’s creaking under the strain. That 50% usage figure doesn’t mean that 50% more people are on the internet, but it reflects home usage that relies on connections that aren’t as robust as the office broadband. It’s a problem that’s amplified during overwhelming periods of demand, when everyone is holding meetings on Zoom or killing time streaming “Tiger King.”

Capacity is not unlimited. The World Health Organization found that Netflix reduced the quality of its streaming service in Europe to accommodate a 25% increase in demand.

In the United States, with 300 million people covered by various stay-at-home orders, Americans are forced to make unheard of sacrifices in how they travel, shop and spend free time. They still demand unlimited options with their online choices, as illustrated in this week’s top 10 service disruption complaints to the website downdetector.com.

The list includes large telecom providers like Spectrum, Comcast and Verizon, but also Call to Duty, House of Legends and something called Crunchy Roll, which is a streaming site devoted to East Asian video and anime. AT&T, for the record, was not on that list.

In the United States, Tech Times reports that the overall internet infrastructure is holding up and download speeds did not decline appreciably in the second half of March, when many Americans started working from home. But the system wasn’t designed with this kind of demand in mind, so in the future large telecom companies would be well served in invest more in technology and less in stock buybacks. But for now, according to Tech Times, the real problem comes with home Wi-Fi networks that struggle under the strain of all those video conferences.

Maybe there are more meetings that should be emails. That’s one bright spot in all this disruption.