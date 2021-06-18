Anyone who likes St. Joseph just the way it is — three public high schools, a couple of public swimming pools, a mall that’s hanging on — should read “Population Trends in Missouri and Its Regions.”
A better title for this sobering report might be, “Why do people leave, and how do you stop it?”
A few months ago, the U.S. Census Bureau released a population update that showed a 2.9% gain for Missouri from 2010 to 2020. With fairly modest statewide growth, the thought was that St. Joseph would be fortunate to tread water in the next census.
Most likely, it didn’t. “Population Trends,” compiled by Dr. Mark White of the University of Missouri, indicates that growth occurred unevenly throughout the state. Springfield and Columbia were the state’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, followed by Kansas City. St. Louis was flat, though some of that was due to a steep decline on the Illinois side of its metro area.
In our neck of the woods, the trend is deeply concerning. Buchanan County is looking at a 3% population loss from 2010 to 2020, with about 2,500 fewer people. The four-county St. Joseph metropolitan area shows a 3.7% population loss. The 18-county Northwest Missouri region is looking at a 5% decline in population, or 12,500 people.
Just within the city limits, the study points toward a 3.4% drop in St. Joseph’s population, from 76,657 to 74,074, in the next census.
There are a couple of qualifiers that might make this easier to swallow. An initial report put Buchanan County’s population loss at 10% — other media in the state ran with that — but it’s only off 3%. The St. Joseph metro includes DeKalb County, an area that took a significant population hit because of the closing of a state prison. Inmates count toward your population, something St. Joseph has benefited from in the past.
Some of Buchanan County’s population moved north, to Andrew County. That was the only Northwest Missouri county to gain in population over the 10-year period, something that wouldn’t necessarily hurt St. Joseph’s employers and retail establishments, but it’s not good news for public schools here.
But White notes that of 6,109 people who left Buchanan County in the last decade, many went south to Kansas City. Our loss would have been worse were it not for births outpacing deaths and immigration.
What’s surprising is that St. Joseph can check many of the boxes of more growing communities: a university, a strong economy and a good hospital. What it seems to lack are the intangibles that provide momentum and then growth.
There’s no secret sauce to growth, but there is a point where St. Joseph has to figure something out or be willing to make tough choices in the future.
