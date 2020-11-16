It seemed inevitable that we would encounter some kind of public re-evaluation of the Savannah Savages mascot.

The Savages nickname probably elicits three main reactions. Some will see it, along with the logo of a Native American, and be filled with school and town pride. “Go Savages” they’ll say.

Others will be outraged and view the name and logo as outdated and offensive. The current debate over racial injustice may enhance some of these feelings.

A third group, those without a dog in this fight, might look at the mascot and think to themselves, “Hmmm, I’m surprised they still do that up there.”

It might all come to a head soon.

This summer, a Savannah High School graduate started a petition to change the nickname. Her efforts gained enough traction that some Kansas City media outlets picked up on the story. These days, it’s the kind of coverage that doesn’t always put a small town in a good light.

The problem is that this particular graduate now lives in Montana. She has some standing in this debate, and her feelings are shared by others, but clearly this is an issue that will have to be resolved in the city and school district of Savannah, by those who will live with the ramifications of the decision.

Last week, the Savannah R-III Board of Education picked members of an ad-hoc committee that will provide recommendations to the board on the future of the mascot. The group contains equal numbers on both sides of the mascot issue. It has a clear mandate to look at the history of the mascot, outline the financial cost of making a change and examine how other communities have handled a similar issue.

It in the end, it may be impossible for Savannah’s school board to make a decision that pleases everyone. These are emotional deliberations because a school is an essential element of a small town’s identity.

But the district has at least developed a process here that should give everyone a strong sense that the issue is subject to a review that is both thorough and fair to all sides. Perhaps we will learn that the mascot’s origins had less to do with racism and more to do with a love of alliteration. Maybe tradition outweighs everything, or maybe what this mascot meant 50 years ago doesn’t mean the same thing today. Maybe it’s possible to change the logo but keep the nickname. Mutual of Omaha, the insurance company in Omaha, Nebraska, changed its logo from a Native American to a lion last week.

The bottom line is, this is a decision for the people of Savannah.

We think now might be a good time to step back, let passions cool and allow this committee to do its work.